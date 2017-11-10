Manufacturing slumps in Sept

Industrial production — both in volume and value terms — slumped in September after posting increases in the previous month and year.

The volume of production index (VoPI) fell 3.7 percent year-on-year while the value of production index (VaPI) dropped by 4.3 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Friday.

In August this year, VoPI grew by a revised 1.6 percent and VaPI was up by 1.2 percent.

In September last year, VoPI was up by 11.2 percent and VaPI posted growth of 5.9 percent. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO