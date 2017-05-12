Manulife expands presence in PH

FINANCIAL services firm Manulife Philippines said it has strengthened its presence in the country by more than fourfold or by 353 percent over the past six years to a total of 10,107 agents and 47 branches nationwide.

“Manulife Philippines’ agency and branch networks have expanded to cater to more Filipinos all over the country … making Manulife the local industry’s fastest growing agency force,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Just recently, the life insurance firm opened new branches in Imus, Cavite; Talisay, Cebu; Ozamis City, Ozamis; and Kalibo, Aklan, saying it is fulfilling its promise to expand its presence in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

In Luzon, it strengthened its presence with new branches in Greenhills, San Juan and Lemery, Batangas.

“Manulife Philippines remains committed to be of service to Filipinos by providing financial solutions that cater to their changing needs,” it said.

Manulife said it achieved a 19.2 percent year-on-year growth in premium income in 2016, without disclosing the amount.

It said its bancassurance arm, Manulife China Bank Life Assurance Corp. (MCBL), has achieved a 47.5 percent growth in premium income, bringing the combined growth rate in premium income to 26.6 percent for the Manulife group in the Philippines.

“Innovative wealth solutions and customer programs rolled out in the Philippines were the drivers of this growth,” it said.