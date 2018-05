Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhilar arrived two days prior to the launch of Mr. World. As such, the medical student-turned-beauty queen had obviously gone around the metro already and was particularly fascinated by Intramuros.

“San Agustin Church is so beautiful! I want my wedding to be held there,” she exclaimed.

She hopes she has more time to explore when she comes back to the Philippines for Miss World Philippines 2018 coronation night later this year.