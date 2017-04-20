The many twists of Toast Asian Kitchen

Traditional Asian recipes with a twist of modern and local cooking is what the newly opened Toast Asian Kitchen and Tasting Room at Ayala Malls The 30th offers.

Most popular in its menu are Gyozig (Japanese dumplings stuffed with sisig), Salted Egg Crème Brulee (a simultaneous burst of sweet and salty in every bite) and the sumptuous Longganisa Pasta (fuscili pasta spirals topped with authentic Vigan longganisa with creamy tomato sauce).

Each dish is meticulously prepared by chefs with fresh premium ingredients making each bite an explosive treat for the tastebuds.

“Toast is more than just dining and drinking, it’s about having an amazing day and an awesome night. We serve the food and beverage discriminating diners look for, but we definitely aim to give so much more,” one of the owners Timo Roxas-Chua told The Manila Times.

Cocktails too are given a special twist by renowned Singaporean mixologist Jason Gray. So, while classic staples like Mojito, Martini, and Amaretto Sour are on the bar list, Roxas-Chua encourages habitués to try adventurously concocted cocktails, like Jack Sparrow, Summer in the City, East Meets West, and the Mankari Sour.

“We also serve beers from a very well curated selection of both staple local brands and specialty craft beers imported from European breweries,” Chua noted.