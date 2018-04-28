MAP annual golf tourney generates P1.5M for charity

The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) announced that the 2108 edition of its annual golf tournament held last April 24 at the Wack Wack and Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City has generated P1.5 million for its charitable projects.

“This year, we raised P 1.5 million. In fact, I was informed that this is the highest and record- breaking fundraising that has been raised by a MAP golf tournament since 2005,” said MAP president Ramoncito Fernandez, who is also the team governor of the Northern Luzon Expressway team in the Philippine Basketball Association.

The proceeds of the tournament, held in partnership with The Manila Times, will fund MAP’s corporate social responsibility projects among them the creation of training programs for the teachers and entrepreneurs as well as financial support to the Children’s Hour.

Eulalio Austin Jr. dominated Class A with a 71 net followed by Jose Magsaysay (72) and Rafael Perez de Tagle (72).

Crispiniano Acosta ruled Class B with a 72 net followed by Benjamin Bustos (72) and Raoul Angangco (73).

Delfin Hallare won Class C with a 73 followed by Tomas Chuidian (73) and Eusebio Tan (74).

Jonathan Juan Moreno emerged as Class D winner with a 74 followed by Edwin Umali (75) and Reynaldo Huergas (76).

Declared as guest champions were Tony Arevalo (Class A), Mark Abastillas (Class B), Roberto Vergara (Class C) and PJ Garcia (Class D).

The fun hole winners were Allan Osero (Nearest to the pin 3 feet), Kandial Vishal (Nearest to the pin 2 yards), Romeo Duran (Nearest to the pin 3 yards), Migy Juliano (Nearest to the pin 2.5 yards), Michael Miguel (Longest drive 263 yards) and Rene Huergas (Accurate Drive 8 inches to the line).

“It only shows that a lot of our members and even non-members are supporting the MAP’s golf because we try to generate revenues for the MAP CSR programs. So it is a good sign that we have this since 2005 and it’s always been well-supported,” said lawyer Eusebio “Ebot” Tan, co-chairman of MAP Sports Fellowships and Wellness Committee.

MAP governor Rene Almendras and Ebot Tan led the ceremonial tee shots. Tan Fernandez and The Times CEO, president and executive editor, Dante “Klink” Ang delivered the opening remarks during the awarding ceremony.

Other backers of the golf tournament were Meralco, SGV, OMNIPAY, Philippine Airlines, STRADCOM, Document Corporation, Grand Hyatt Manila, Security Bank and Destillera Limtuaco and Company Inc.