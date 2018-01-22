MAP BACKGROUND

Promoting management excellence for nation-building is the main objective of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), a 68-year old management organization with a thousand members representing a cross-section of CEOs, COOs and other top management practitioners from the largest local and multinational companies operating in the Philippines.

Vision

To be “the country’s leading organization committed to promoting management excellence for nation-building.”

Mission

To promote management excellence for nation-building through:

• sharing of best management practices

• benchmarking with its counterpart organizations in other countries

• networking with other business organizations in the Philippines and abroad

• educational activities that enhance the knowledge, skills, and values of management practitioners and educators nationwide

• training and development programs that produce professional managers and

• advocacy for reforms that help shape a brighter future for the Philippines

Core values and principles

In pursuing its mission, the MAP is guided by the following core values and principles:

Professionalism: The MAP treats its stakeholders with respect and fairness and observes fairness and objectivity in furthering the best interests of its members. The organization recognizes the uniqueness of individuals and groups, as well as their need to be differently motivated to bring out the best in them.

Integrity: The MAP observes the highest standards of ethics in all its dealings, and acknowledges its obligations to the country as well as its members’ duties as responsible citizens.

Leadership: The MAP always shows the way and strives to pursue higher and bigger goals for its members and for the country.

Excellence: The MAP aspires to be the best.

Strategic thrust

Member benefits Advocacies for:

• good governance

• global competitiveness

• inclusive and sustainable growth

• climate change

Programs for management excellence