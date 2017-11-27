MAP BACKGROUND

WITH promoting management excellence for nation building as its main objective, the MAP is a 67-yearold management organization whose 1,000 members represent a cross-section of CEOs, COOs and other top management practitioners from the largest local and multinational companies operating in the Philippines. MAP also counts some top management educators and government officials as its members. Please view the MAP video via <www.youtube.com/TheMAPph> or visit <map.org.ph> for more information on MAP

VISION

“The Country’s Leading Organization Committed to Promoting Management Excellence for Nation-Building”

MISSION

Our mission is to promote management excellence for Nation-Building through:

1. sharing of best management practices

2. benchmarking with our counterpart organizations in other countries

3. networking with other business organizations here and abroad

4. educational activities that enhance the knowledge, skills and values of management practitioners and educators nationwide

CORE VALUES AND PRINCIPLES

In pursuing our mission, we are guided by the following core values and principles:

• PROFESSIONALISM: We treat our stakeholders with respect and fairness; and we observe fairness and objectivity in furthering the best interests of the M.A.P. and its members. We recognize the uniqueness of individuals and groups, and their need to be differently motivated to bring out the best in them.

• INTEGRITY: We observe the highest standards of ethics in all our dealings, and we acknowledge our obligations to our community and our country as well as our duties as responsible citizens.

• LEADERSHIP: We show the way and always strive to pursue higher and bigger goals for ourselves and for our country.

• EXCELLENCE: We aspire to be the best.