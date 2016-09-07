MAP chief: Business as usual despite Davao blast

THE STATE of Lawless Violence declared by President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday following a deadly blast in Davao City will have no adverse effect on mainline Philippine business, the head of the country’s top management association said on Tuesday.

Perry Pe, president of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), noted that the domestic economy was able to surmount previous bomb attacks and terror threats even in Metro Manila.

At any rate, business leaders expect the domestic economy to gain from President Duterte’s vow to solve criminality in six months.

“Its not the first time that (bombing) happened … in the mainline business I don’t see any problem,” said Pe at the lines of the 14th MAP International CEO Conference 2016 in Makati.

Pe noted that “according to the President, he will leave business to the business people, as in fact a lot of business people would like to see that hopefully criminality will be solved within six months.”

“The key thing here is presidential will, [Duterte] has shown so much political will … In terms of doing what he says he wants to do,” he added.

Regional focus

The annual MAP CEO conference reflected business optimism and a drive to expand within the region, drawing international speakers and entrepreneurs from Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) nations.

Speaking on the theme “The Rise of the Global Asean: The Next Generation Leaders,” Pe said the emerging crop of entrepreneurs and managers are expected to take their business organizations to the regional market.

“They disrupt, they innovate, they create, they shape, they dominate. They organize a business future in a disorganized world,” Pe said in his speech.

“It is our desire that we all learn from this next generation years about innovative business strategies and enhancing the business sector’s capabilities for the regional market,” he added.

Christian Razon Gonzalez, head of Asia-Pacific at International Container Terminal Services Inc., spoke about

the multinational port operator’s global, customer-focused model.

“In doing business, you need to deal directly with your customers to get their inputs, you need to make sure you have safe environments for your customers and your employees, you need to operate in an ethical manner, making sure that you consider ethics a big part of the strategy. And the one thing that oversees all of these is integration with communities and government,” he explained.

Companies rise and fall because they do not adapt to evolving customer preferences, and persist in tried and traditional strategies, rather than examining their relevance in the marketplace, he added.