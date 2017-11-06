MAP jr team wins 9 medals

The Muay Association of the Philippines (MAP) national junior team won nine medals that include six golds in the 2017 World Martial Arts Masterships held at the Woosuk University Gymnasium in Jincheon Country, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, South Korea.

World Championship silver medalist Rudzma Solina Abubakar and Baguio City standout Islay Erika Bomo­gao bannered the squad after dominating their respective weight classes.

Abubakar reigned supreme in the female junior 48 kgs. for 16 to 18 years old while Bomogao topped the female junior 48 kgs. for 14 to 16 years old.

Also shining in their categories were Liane Caslatan Benito (48 kgs. for 14 to 16 years old and Ghen-yhan Cabayacruz Berdon (-48 kgs for 14 to 16 years old) as well as Zamboanga City pride Bryan Siglos (male 60 kgs.) and 2017 IFMA World Youth Championships bronze medalist Mariah Trenyce Co (female 50 kgs.)

Kristian Narca won silver in the 48 kgs. for 16 to 18 years old while Rosemarie Recto (51 kgs for 16 to 18 years old) and Felix Dave Cantores (60 kgs. for 16 to 18 years old) contributed one bronze each.

Around 500 athletes from host South Korea, Great Britain, Taiwan, Nepal, Kazakhs­tan, Iran, Romania, Vietnam, Italy and Hungary competed in the five-day meet.