MAP to lead dialogues on Asean growth partnerships

WITH the Philippines as chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) that celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the country’s business community is exerting efforts to promote discussions on collaboration and cooperation among the regional bloc’s 10 member-states.

The opportunity of heading the Asean in 2017 comes with the challenge to the Philippines to meet its responsibilities that would help ensure progress and sustainability for the association.

The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), a leading business organization in the country, will head the discussions under the theme “Asean in Business: Building Partnerships in a Growth Network.”

The MAP taking the leading role in the dialogues is expected to make its 15th International CEO Conference 2017 even bigger.

The organization has invited global and regional business leaders to share their insights on the most significant concerns of this year’s conference, which will be regulated in accordance with the Philippine government’s thematic priorities.

Because the conference is set to highlight the biggest issues affecting the business sector, especially inclusive and innovation-led growth, the gathering will focus on people under the Asean umbrella.

During the conference, the MAP will strive to also promote innovative thinking and global perspective among the participants for future collaboration that will forge the key to continuous prosperity and growth in the Asean.

The 2017 International CEO Conference will hear international speakers and delegates on what it takes to build and maintain partnerships with each other. Here are the profile of the notable speakers of the conference.

Dr. Thierry Apoteker is the chairman and chief economist of TAC Economics, a leading research and consulting group providing economic, financial and risk advisory services to clients worldwide. Apoteker started as a junior economist for French thinktank BIPE before moving to Banque Indosuez (now Credit Agricole Indosuez/Calyon/CACIB) where he set up the country risk division before becoming the bank’s chief economist and head of the Research Department. He left the bank in 1990 to found TAC Economics.

Apoteker graduated from the top French school of management HEC and obtained a Doctorate in Monetary Economics from the University of Paris Dauphine. He is a frequent lecturer on international economics in many academic institutions and is a speaker at many international conferences.

Anson joined KPMG in Hong Kong in 1999 and is currently a partner based in the Hong Kong office heading up the Consumer Markets Practice. He is part of the KPMG Regional Consumer Markets Practice Leadership team as well as being a member of the Global Technology Innovation Center and the High Growth Tech and Innovation Group based in Hong Kong.

Anson has been active in driving a number of thought leadership reports and executive briefings for senior executives covering innovation and consumers in China and across Asia. He has worked with many corporations to understand the complex markets we live in and current levels of disruption being seen with recent reports including Global Mobile Payments, Consumers and Convergence, Mobilizing Innovation: The Changing Landscape of Disruptive Technologies, The Rise of the Digital Multi-tasker, Be a Smarter Start-up, MNCs in China, Made in China 2025, China’s Connected Consumers, Global Connected Consumers and The Changing Face of Commerce series.

Today, he mentors the next generation of go-to-market professionals at KPMG and continues to work with a growing number of C-level executives as a trusted advisor in providing the best in client innovation while acting as the Lead Partner for a number of strategic accounts in the consumer and technology arena across the Asia Pacific region.

Dragon is the CEO at Y3 Technologies and is responsible for driving business growth, enhancing the company’s product and solutions portfolio and strategies, as well as driving operational excellence to support the vision of growing Y3 to be the Supply Chain and Omni-channel Technology Solutions leader in the Asia Pacific.

In less than two years at the helm of Y3, Marc has more than doubled revenue growth, led an aggressive push into China, expanded the company’s solutions portfolio organically and via M&A, built a regionally renowned Analytics team, and formalized R&D initiatives with leading universities in Singapore and China.

He is also actively involved in the start-up ecosystem in Singapore, and is a director/advisor/shareholder in several startups, especially in the O2O and Analytics space. In addition, he is an Investment Committee member at Supply Chain Angels, a (Singapore) National Research Foundation co-funded venture fund.

Marc has 20 years of experience in serving clients in the Asia Pacific, and has previously assumed multiple Executive and Directorship leadership roles in IBM, Deloitte Consulting, and Antuit.

Marc was also a founding partner at Antuit, a Goldman Sachs Company and specialized analytics services firm. He was responsible for its Asia business, as well as leading the Global Supply Chain Analytics Competency.

Marc has previously led IBM’s Supply Chain Optimization business in Asia Pacific, as well as other Consulting and Business Units for IBM. He was also a director in Deloitte’s Regional Strategy and Operations practice, focusing on the Retail and Consumer Goods industry.

Marc has co-authored multiple whitepapers, and is a frequent speaker in the region, especially on the subjects of Innovation and Reinvention, Big Data/Analytics, and Supply Chain Management.

He is Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) from The Association for Operations Management (APICS), holds an IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Foundation Certification, is a member of Mensa, and graduated with an Honours Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

At Uber, Chan launched several operations in the US and was the general manager of Seoul before becoming head of Expansion APAC ex. China. In his current role as general manager, Southeast Asia, Chan oversees operations and expansion across key Asean markets. Prior to Uber, Chan was a Derivatives Trader at Barclays Capital and Strategy and Operations Consulting at Deloitte. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College in Mathematics and Economics.

Skinner is a partner leading PwC’s Deal Strategy team in Singapore as well as covering the wider South East Asia region. He focuses on —commercial due diligence, corporate strategy (including market entry and partnerships), and government strategy.

He has over 17 years of Strategy experience (PwC, Roland Berger Strategy Consultants and IPG (a spin off from Booz Allen Hamilton.

Now based in Singapore, 11 years in London and two years in Dubai, he is developing PwC’s Strategy practice across the Middle East region. His clients include top tier private equity firms, SWFs, leading global corporates and governments. He has a strong experience across food and agriculture, leading strategy offering in this space, e.g. Advising Governments on food security (led strategies for three different governments); corporates on their strategy and private equity on investment opportunities. He has also strong experience leading projects across other sectors such as media, leisure and tourism, consumer goods, retail, business services etc.

He was also the lead facilitator for Asean ABAC sessions: 2015 on Trade, Philippines; 2016 on Food Security, Peru.

Development researcher, turned private equity executive, turned fintech founder, J. P. runs one of Southeast Asia’s largest fintech companies, C88 Financial Technologies Group.

C88 owns and operates the largest consumer financial websites in Indonesia (CekAja.com) and The Philippines (eCompareMo.com). C88’s digital properties are licensed, fully-transactional financial supermarkets and currently contribute up to 20 percent of partner financial and insurance institutions total sales, serving millions of customers across loan, card, deposit, mortgage, insurance, and investment verticals.

J. P. is also a founder of the Indonesian FinTech Association. J. P. holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University in New York City, and is fluent in several Asian languages.”

Elaine Tan is the executive director of the Asean Foundation. A development professional with more than two decades of international experience, Tan has designed, managed and evaluated development programs in seven countries across Asia.

Over the past decade, Tan has advised government agencies, legislatures, corporate and nonprofit clients in both emerging economies and post conflict countries. She has expertise in advocacy, legislative processes and governancehaving held senior level positions within the United Nations, Asean, as well as civil and community organizations. Tan brings with her valued experiences in partnership development, resource mobilization, program and organizational development.

In the United Nations, she headed Unifem, now UN Women, in Timor-Leste, in support of gender issues and women’s empowerment, developing and overseeing multi-million dollar programs, advocating for gender mainstreaming and gender-responsive budgeting, in addition to being advisor to the national women’s machinery in the country. Prior to Timor-Leste, Tan was also responsible for the Unifem office in Cambodia, strengthening the institutional capacity for gender mainstreaming of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Veterans, implementing the recommendations of the Cedaw Committee, the International Women’s Bill of Rights in the country. Earlier in her career, Tan served as head of the Human Development Unit for Asean and effectively concluded the discussions on the outstanding term of reference to establish the 2007 ASEAN+3 Meeting of Social Officials on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication.

Tan received a Chevening scholarship to obtain her Masters in Development Studies from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom. She is an alumnae of Smith College, USA.