About the MAP Management Man of the Year award

THE Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) is a 66-year-old management organization whose almost 1,000 members represent a cross-section of CEOs, COOs and other top management practitioners from the largest local and multinational companies operating in the Philippines.

The Management Man of the Year award is an annual program of MAP which is considered a prestigious award bestowed on individuals in the business community or government who have distinguished themselves in the practice of management and contributed significantly to the country’s progress. Conferment of the award follows a stringent selection process.

One of the programs of MAP, this activity is in line with the vision of the country’s leading organization committed to promoting management excellence for nation-building.

For MAP, this program can help the organization to attain its mission to promote management excellence for nation-building through sharing of best management practices; benchmarking with its counterpart organizations in other countries; networking with other business organizations here and abroad; educational activities that enhance the knowledge, skills and values of management practitioners and educators nationwide; training and development programs that produce professional managers; and advocacy for reforms that help shape a brighter future for the Philippines.

In pursuing this mission, the institution is guided with the following core values and principles:

Professionalism. We treat our stakeholders with respect and fairness; and we observe fairness and objectivity in furthering the best interests of the MAP and its members. We recognize the uniqueness of individuals and groups, and their need to be differently motivated to bring out the best in them.

Integrity. We observe the highest standards of ethics in all our dealings, and acknowledging the obligations to the community and the country as well as our duties as responsible citizens.

Leadership. We show the way and always strive to pursue higher and bigger goals for ourselves and for our country.

Excellence. We aspire to be the best.