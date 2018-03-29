Mapping for Nature: GIScience in Biodiversity

The Philippines is one of the world’s biologically richest countries. Some flora and fauna species can only be found in the country, which means losing them here would mean losing them in the world forever.

This includes the majestic Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi), Rufous-headed Hornbilll (Rhabdotorrhinus waldeni), and Jade Vine (Strongylodon macrobotrys), some of which are facing an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild or rendered “critically endangered” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Approaches to biodiversity conservation have significantly changed since the advent of information technology.

One powerful technique used to aid in conserving biodiversity is analyzing the geographical features of an area through Geographic Information Science (GIScience). By applying GIScience, stakeholders get a better picture of the issues surrounding an environment and are thus predisposed to arriving at a more sophisticated solution.

In the book Foundations of Geographic Information Science, professor David Mark defined GIScience as “the development and use of theories, methods, technology, and data for understanding geographic processes, relationships, and patterns.”

In the development sector, applied GIScience is more commonly known as the geographic information system (GIS), which is used to generate maps. A map is a crucial tool in economic, social, and environmental development planning that helps communities identify issues, plan solutions, and allocate resources.

Haribon Foundation, the country’s first environmental organization, started using GIS for biodiversity conservation during the late 1990s. Currently, GIS mapping is used by Haribon to support conservation efforts such as mapping for Forest Land Use Plans, community-based Marine Protected Areas, and identification of areas where threatened species can be found.

By having accurate mapping information, technologies developed from GIS data such as a mobile application used to analyze local forest trends and report findings may help empower communities, especially the youth, as local actors in conserving and protecting their natural resources.

This program is part of a grander campaign aimed at strengthening communities in forest management under the Forest Governance Project or FoGoP by Haribon and BirdLife International, with financial support by the European Union.

GIScience helps agencies, civil society groups and communities come up with well-informed decisions that are based on scientific data.

Oshean Lee Garonita