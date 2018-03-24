Maranao woman tops 2018 Special Shari’ah Bar Exam

A Maranao woman, Rohanifah Abdul-Rahman, topped the 2018 Special Shari’ah Bar Examination conducted by the Supreme Court with a rating of 90.40 percent. Rueda Usman, chief of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF)’s Shari’ah Education and Training Division, said the High Court and the NCMF on Saturday announced the results of the examination, where 191 passed out of 360 examinees who took the Shari’ah Bar last January 21 and 28. The Office of the Bar Confidant of the Supreme Court official result showed top 10 passers with their ratings including Abdul-Rahman on first place; Abdulkarim Hadji Ibrahim Jr. – 89.35 percent; Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba – 88.85; Adly Umpa – 88.80; Benyamen Salic – 88.45; Mozifa Ibbin – 88; Nurhainie Abolais and Arvin Sirad – 87.90; Nassem Sarangani – 87.25; Hisham Panganting – 87.20 and Rayhana Faisal – 86.85.