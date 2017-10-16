Marasigan, Beredo lead MOS awardees

Quezon Killer Whales tankers Alexander Marasigan and Aaron Beredo bannered the list of the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awardees in the Motivational Division of the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 123rd National Series held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Marasigan collected 34 points to claim the MOS trophy in the boys’ 12-year category while Beredo earned 33 points for winning the top honors in the boys’ 14-year category of the event supported by The Manila Times and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Recz Edward Agustin of Susan Papa Swim Academy (boys’ 15-over), Ivhana Asher Dimaligalig of Platypus Aquatic Swimming Team (girls’ 13-year), Pearl Nicole Sapalaran of Amoranto Swimming Team (girls’ 12-year), Ashley Antonia Bacera of Diliman Preparatory School (girls’ 11-year), Arwen Sky Nilo (girls’ 6-under), Myka Abby Villareal (girls’ 7-year), Megan Tolentino (girls’ 8-year), Sozhino Rio Narciso (girls’ 9-year), Erzinnag Bacungan (girls’ 10-year), Pearl Sapalaran (girls’ 12-year), Elizabeth Dytuco (girls’ 14-year), Quinn Ally Jane Guat (girls’ 15-over), Alleyn Jeanxel Ortega (boys’ 6-under), Miguel Carl Malinao (boys’ 7-year), Khian Tagle (boys’ 8-year), Japh Comoro (boys’ 9-year), Hayden Apan (boys’ 10-year), Carl Domdom (boys’ 11-year) and James Philip Narciso (boys’ 13-year) also won MOS awards.

“We’re happy with the outcome of this competition. We’ve discovered a lot of potential swimmers. We will be guiding them to achieve their best time records and hopefully they will be able to represent our country in international meets in the future,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Promising tankers Vaugh Benedict Tirazona, Jacob Ethan Gapultos, Jace Valin, Geoff Raet, Lexx Valdez, Winbert Verastigue, Bea Presto, Alexi Gapultos, Che Doronilla Jr., Alexandra Pedracio, Jameela Del Valle, Sabrina Campana, Kurt Peters, Samantha Inkee, Tiffany Sanchez, Sean Ballesteros, Denise Baui, Lourenz Bautista, Paul Quinto, Sophia Manlongat, Kim Rebancos and Jakin Jiao also won gold medals in their respective age-bands.

The PSL is recognized by PSL as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

EMIL C. NOGUERA