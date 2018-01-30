Marawi asks for more time for total IDP pullout

MARAWI CITY: Officials of Lanao del Sur and Marawi Cityhave asked Iligan City Mayor Celso Regencia for more time before they pull out every internally displaced person (IDP) from the evacuation centers in Iligan.

Vice Gov. Mamintal Bombit Adiong Jr. said, “We apologize to the city government of Iligan for this delay, but we need more time. We still lack temporary shelters especially in Sagonsongan. Where are we going to let the remaining homeless IDPs stay?”

On Monday Regencia said he wanted all evacuees AT the evacuation centers out by January 31.

“This is the time when the Department of Health (DoH) services for the evacuation centers will end and the city government does not have the available health personnel for IDPs,” he said.

But Adiong begged for a little more time saying that the provincial government is assisting Marawi city government in finding ways to pull out all IDPs from Iligan at the soonest possible time.

Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra said he has scheduled a meeting with Regencia on the deadline imposed on the IDPs.

DSWD Region 10 has taken over the delivery of basic food and water needs to the IDPs in Iligan where operations center has been set up.

DSWD operations center head Evelyn Madrio said there are still four evacuation centers in Iligan where a sizable number of IDPs are being serviced. These are the Maria Cristina Gym with 88 families; Buruun School of Fisheries – 113 families; Santa Elena Gym – 181 families and Buruun Gym with 39 families – or a total of 421 families or 1,872 IDPs.

Regencia said the barangay (villages) have been deprived of the use of the multi-purpose gym facilities for almost eight months since the evacuation.