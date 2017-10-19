Marawi bonds ‘a go’ – Diokno

Debt securities that will exclusively fund the rebuilding of Marawi City will be issued early next year, a Cabinet official said.

“As far as the Marawi bonds is concerned, it is a go already. The plan is to start next year, early January,” Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno told reporters on Wednesday.

Last August, the Finance department ordered the Bureau of the Treasure to study the possible issuance of P30 billion in “patriotic” bonds for the reconstruction of Marawi, parts of which were then still in the hands of Islamist militants.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared Marawi as “liberated” on Tuesday after government troops killed Isnilon Hapilon, said to be the Islamic State emir for Southeast Asia, and Maute Group chief Omar Maute.

Diokno said rebuilding would be fast-tracked following five months of gunbattles and airstrikes that have devastated much of the city.

“It will happen immediately. In fact the equipment from China has already arrived,” he said, referring to 47 sets of heavy equipment, which include bulldozers and excavators, that have been donated by Beijing.

The government has said that it would spend at least P15 billion to rehabilitate Marawi over the next two years.

Diokno said that P5 billion would be released this year but the final amounts would only be determined once the rebuilding plan is completed.

Foreign funds are welcome but what the government wants is technical assistance, the Budget chief claimed.

The World Bank has said that it would work with Philippine government to help rebuild Marawi and also scale up support for peace-building efforts in Mindanao.