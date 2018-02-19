Marawi City putting up tents for IDPs

MARAWI CITY: The local government of Marawi, with Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)–Region 10, will be setting up temporary shelters in selected sites in the city for the more than 38,000 families or 190,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Mayor Majul Gandamra said about 450 families have been accommodated at the Sagonsongan area temporary shelters last week, explaining, “this will partly mitigate the shelter problem for IDPs.”

Some 500 tents have already been requested by the DSWD-10 operations center in Iligan for delivery to Marawi, according to center head Evelyn Madrio.

Gandamra said they have identified Marawi Poblacion near the Provincial Capitol as one of the tent shelter sites.

“We are trying to pull out all the IDPs from Iligan evacuation centers although there was no time imposed by Mayor [Celso] Regencia, and we thank him for his understanding,” Gandamra said after his meeting with the Iligan City mayor on the plight of the evacuees there.

He said the LGU is also utilizing the Russian Federation embassy donation of food items since these are already available in the Red Cross of the Philippines’ warehouse in Iligan.