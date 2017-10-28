Marawi farmers, fishermen to get cash aid –Agriculture dept.

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it would provide cash assistance to farmers and fisher folk displaced by the fighting in Marawi City that ended recently.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said the DA is ready for the distribution of cash assistance to local farmers and fisher folk affected by the months-long conflict in the city.

“We are ready with our commitment of an assistance of P25,000 per farming family and fishing family affected by the conflict,” Piñol said in an interview over the weekend.

“Actually we’re now preparing anytime. We have informed Malacañang already that the . . . for Lake Lanao, for example, we are ready to distribute boats, and we are ready [to distribute]for about five million fingerlings [to the displaced fishermen],” the Agriculture chief added.

The Agriculture department is also ready to distribute farming equipment in Butig, Lanao del Sur province, Piñol said.

“We were supposed to deliver [to them]before the outbreak of the conflict, tractors are now bidded out so that we’re done with our commitment. So we’re ready for the Marawi,” he said.

The Agriculture chief, however, doesn’t have a figure yet on how many farming families will be given the cash aid because they are still conducting data validation of affected families.

“We have to validate the farming families affected,” Piñol said. NEIL A. ALCOBER