Marawi folk to be part of govt rehab efforts

Malacañang on Monday assured the public that residents of Marawi City would be consulted on the government’s planned reconstruction of their hometown.

In a news briefing, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the “essence” of Marawi City will be considered in the restoration process of the war-torn city, the capital of Lanao del Sur province in southern Mindanao.

“I’m sure that the residents themselves will be given an opportunity to make their own proposals on how to rehabilitate their own city… Maybe it’s just a sort of misunderstanding or hindi naman ganoon talaga ang ibig sabihin [or that’s not what it means]. But I doubt it very much whether you know the residents themselves of the city will not even be consulted on a manner by which their city will have to be rehabilitated,” Guevarra added in an interview with reporters.

“There are cultural, historical aspects that need to be respected and considered. So when you are restoring something, you are bringing it back to its condition before, of course with much improvement but essentially the essence of Marawi City as a Muslim city will have to be taken into account in the restoration process,” he said.

Guevarra made the statement after Sultan Abdul Atar, spokesman for the Ranaw Multi-Sectoral Movement, slammed the government’s task force in charge of rebuilding Marawi City, saying it was only consulting the local government, not the residents themselves.

“These people [in the]Task Force Bangon Marawi should study the genealogy of the Maranaos.”