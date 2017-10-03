Wednesday, October 4, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Marawi hospital receives ambulance unit from PCSO

    Marawi hospital receives ambulance unit from PCSO

    0
    By on Lifestyle

    Amai Pakpak Medical Centre (APMC) cordially received the ambulance unit donated by Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on August 17 at the 4th floor, Sun Plaza Building, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

    Advertisements

    Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz (center) hands over to Amai Pakpak Medical Center supervising administrative officer Dionesio Boroy Jr. (second from right) the symbolic key of the ambulance unit donated by PCSO to the hospital. Also in photo are (from left) Assets and Supply Management Department OIC-manager Reynaldo Carbonel, APMC administrative assistant Felicisimo Aroy and PCSO board secretary Michael Medado

    PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz, together with board secretary lawyer Michael Medado and Assets and Supply Management Department OIC-manager Reynaldo Carbonel warmly welcomed APMC representatives Dionesio Boroy Jr. and Felicisimo Aroy in behalf of APMC chief Amer Saber.

    Department of Health-run APMC is the only health facility inside Marawi City where affected residents of the ongoing clashes in the area are treated.

    Boroy said the ambulance unit will be a great help to the sick and wounded locals needing emergency response.

    JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTO BY ARNOLD RAMOS

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.