Marawi hospital receives ambulance unit from PCSO

Amai Pakpak Medical Centre (APMC) cordially received the ambulance unit donated by Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on August 17 at the 4th floor, Sun Plaza Building, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz, together with board secretary lawyer Michael Medado and Assets and Supply Management Department OIC-manager Reynaldo Carbonel warmly welcomed APMC representatives Dionesio Boroy Jr. and Felicisimo Aroy in behalf of APMC chief Amer Saber.

Department of Health-run APMC is the only health facility inside Marawi City where affected residents of the ongoing clashes in the area are treated.

Boroy said the ambulance unit will be a great help to the sick and wounded locals needing emergency response.

JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTO BY ARNOLD RAMOS