Marawi IDPs attempt to enter ground zero anew

MARAWI CITY: Local residents here who have been displaced for more than 300 days attempted again to enter ground zero to check on their houses five months after it was liberated by the Philippine Army from the terrorist Maute Group allied with the Islamic State (IS).

Lanao del Sur officials released a statement explaining to war victims that they will be allowed to visit ground zero gradually through clustered schedules following strict rules from the national government.

Thousands of residents staged a “peaceful rally” at Lanao people’s park and city hall, a kilometer away from ground zero, urging authorities to allow them to see for once their destroyed pieces of property.

Some of the marchers even attempted to rally forces en route to the May 23 main battle area after an emotional gathering but police and military barred them.

“Artists, politicians and many others were allowed to visit ground zero but why not us?” one of the protesters said.

Civil society organizations joined the civilian gathering to express their opposition to the proposed establishment of an economic zone (ecozone) and a new military camp in the city.

Members of the civilian’s Ranaw Multi-Sectoral Movement said Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) Chairman Eduardo del Rosario presented to them the plan to establish the ecozone in Marawi, capital city of Lanao del Sur.

President Rodrigo Duterte along with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and high-ranking military officials earlier in January led groundbreaking for the new military camp in Moncado Colony, where the old city hall was situated.

Salma Tamano, public information officer, on Friday said there were set schedules for identified residents to be allowed to visit their homes.

She added the schedules divided into Sections 1 to 9 will begin on April 1 until May 10 and residents are urged to follow strict guidelines including reporting firearms and illegal drugs in ground zero during the visit.

Residents should also report suspicious-looking objects such as improvised explosive devices and skeletal remains.

They will not be allowed to get items and property not their own or visit restricted areas.

At the height of the fighting with military airstrikes in the heart of the city, displaced civilians tried to stage a rally in the main battle area but failed.