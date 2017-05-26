Marawi incident isolated case – travel executive

An “isolated case” was how Fe Abling Yu, vice president of S8 Exhibition Inc., described on Thursday the recent terrorist attack on Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur province in southern Mindanao.

Yu expressed optimism that the “incident will not affect our event,” especially because many hotels and resorts from across the Philippines had signed up for it.

She was referring to Asia Premium Travel Mart (APTM), a gathering of luxury-travel suppliers organized by S8 Exhibition Inc.

The APTM is set for June 21-22 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

“The Marawi incident, we hope, could be solved in less than 60 days, and we [also]hope there would be no further declarations [of martial law]in other areas in the country,” Yu said.

According to her, terrorism affects not only hotels, resorts and other stakeholders in the tourism industry but also other establishments that could be forced to shut down, “leading to unemployment.”

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday declared a 60-day martial law in Mindanao, citing the attack.

On Wednesday, the President announced that he was considering imposing military rule throughout the country.

“We have been promoting tourism in southern Mindanao. All our efforts will be wasted just because of an isolated case,” Yu said.

Hazel Abayon, director of sales of BE RESORTS, said they have been able to cope despite cancelled bookings by mostly Chinese tourists over the Marawi incident.

Joey Bernardino, director of sales and marketing of El Nido Resorts, said they were able to handle the situation also in spite of cancelled bookings by foreign tourists.

A tourist spends around $6,000 to $7,000 a week in El Nido Resorts, according to Bernardino.

He said presence of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard has made tourists feel secure to travel to El Nido Resorts in Palawan.