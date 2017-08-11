Marawi native dies in La Union buy-bust

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: A Marawi City native and recently identified drug suspect here died in a gunfight during a buy-bust after he allegedly shot a poseur buyer in Purok 1, Barangay San Francisco, recently. The Police Provincial Office information officer, Insp. Silverio Ordinado, identified the suspect as Junaim Darimbang, alias “Jimboy,” 29, of Barangay Naga, Marawi City, and now residing in Purok 5, Barangay Cabaroan. Recovered from him were three sachets of shabu; a homemade .38 caliber revolver loaded with two live bullets and two fired cartridge cases; P 1,200 cash; a motorcycle; assorted identification cards and photos; and a cellphone. Meanwhile, Elen Nizzar Orallo, 40, of Dalumpinas Road in Barangay Lingsat and Ruel Pastrana, 32, alleged drug pusher also of Barangay San Francisco, were arrested in buy-busts in the villages of Lingsat and Pagudpud. Recovered from Orallo were ammunition for various calibers of firearms while Pastrana was caught with four sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia.