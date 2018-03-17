Marawi recovery gets boost from Japan

MARAWI CITY: Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda has turned over 27 sets of brand-new heavy equipment to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, vice chairman of Task Force Bangon Marawi, to help speed up rehabilitation and recovery of the city. The equipment included seven hydraulic excavators, three bulldozers, three wheel loaders, two motor graders and 12 dump trucks. Mitsuhiro Oshikiri, chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Motors, also handed over 26 Mitsubishi utility vehicles to Task Force Bangon Marawi Assistant Secretary Felix Castro. The grant is part of the Philippine-Japan Economic and Social Development Program.