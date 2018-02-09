Marawi rehab to start April

Rehabilitation efforts of the government for war-torn Marawi City in Lanao de Sur will be completed by the end of 2021, the Undersecretary of Task Force Bangon Marawi said on Friday.

During the Bangon Marawi news briefing at Malacañang, Falconi Ace Millar, also the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) secretary general, added that the task force has already published guidelines for unsolicited proposals for development of the most affected areas in the city, covering 24 barangay or villages.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order 49 on Monday, designating the National Housing Authority (NHA) to be the lead implementing agency in master development of such areas.

“The [joint venture]guidelines published show the minimum parameters for the master development. We are expecting that that would signal the start of the rehabilitation of the most affected areas, which are composed of 24 barangay in Marawi. [Based on the guidelines of our timeframe of the entire construction, we expect the rehabilitation to be finished] no later than December 2021,” Millar said.

He, however, said a proponent is yet to come forward but there are already informal commitments.

“Based on the informal communication that we received, we expect about 5 or 6 proponents who will be submitting unsolicited proposals on Monday. That’s going to be on February 12. That’s the deadline that we have, we told them that the deadline would be February 12,” Millar added.

He said foreign companies have signified their intention to participate in the master development of Marawi, with China and Malaysia being part of the informal communications.

The European Union, which earlier said it will be providing €55 million or roughly P3.5 billion for the rehabilitation efforts of Marawi but was swatted away by the President, did not express intention to participate so far, according to Millar.

He promised that no anomalies will take place in the process.

The five-month-long Marawi siege, which ended in October of last year, resulted in the deaths of 942 extremists, 168 government soldiers and 47 civilians.