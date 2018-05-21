Marawi rehab to cost more than P53B — Neda

THE rehabilitation and rebuilding of Marawi City will require an investment of more than P53 billion over the next five years, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said on Monday.

In a presentation, Neda Undersecretary Adoracion Navarro said the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program’s latest estimates showed that the investment requirement for the area would amount to P53.417 billion.

This amount will fund 892 priority programs, projects and activities for implementation between 2018 and 2022.

Broken down, Navarro said the investment requirement was estimated at P26.163 billion this year, while P27.254 billion would be needed from 2019-2022.

By sector, P26.148 billion is needed for physical infrastructure, P5.867 billion for social services, P10.383 billion for housing settlements, P7.765 billion for livelihood and business development, P1.251 billion for local governance and peace building, and P2.004 billion for land resource management, she said.

By source of funding, the Neda official said P24.865 billion would be provided by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund, P4.992 billion from the agency regular budget, P3.343 billion from the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, P78 million from local governments, P3.255 billion from the government and development partners and/or the private sector, and P16.315 billion from development partners and the private sector, while the source for some P569 million has yet to be determined. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO