Marawi rehab to cost more than P53B

THE rehabilitation and rebuilding of Marawi City will require an investment of more than P53 billion over the next five years, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said on Monday.

“The total funding requirement is P53.417 billion. That might still change because we will be holding workshops to vet further PPAs [programs, projects and activities],” Undersecretary Adoracion Navarro said during a news briefing.

This amount will fund 892 priority programs, projects and activities for implementation between 2018 and 2022.

Broken down, the investment requirement was estimated at P26.163 billion this year, while P27.254 billion would be needed from 2019-2022.

By sector, P26.148 billion will be needed for physical infrastructure, P5.867 billion for social services, P10.383 billion for housing settlements, P7.765 billion for livelihood and business development, P1.251 billion for local governance and peace building, and P2.004 billion for land resource management, Navarro said.

By source of funding, P24.865 billion will be provided by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund, P4.992 billion by the agencies through their budgets, P3.343 billion by the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, P78 million by local governments, P3.255 billion by the government and development partners and/or the private sector, and P16.315 billion by development partners and the private sector.

The source for some P569 million worth of projects has yet to be determined.

These estimates were based on the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program’s latest assessment.

Navarro stressed that economic managers and agencies were confident the government could fund the P26.163-billion requirement for this year, as an initial P10 billion from the national budget had been made available.

“There is also a P5 billion provisional fund under the unprogrammed component of the General Appropriations Act, if there are excess revenues from Bureau of Internal Revenue and Bureau of Customs collections,” she said.

Navarro said commitments from the private sector had been endorsed to the government through a list provided the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation.

“With respect to ODAs (official development assistance), they are actually the ones reaching the government and offering possible funding support. We call them, at this point, pledges,” she said.

Navarro said the government had so far received funding assistance from Japan, China and Australia.

Last week, the Philippines and Japan officially signed a 2-billion-yen grant agreement for the infrastructure program in Marawi City.

This was on top of the 1.5-billion-yen grant (about $13.98 million or P727.05 million) signed on the sidelines of the 31st Asean Summit held in Manila in November last year for the procurement and importation of heavy equipment for Marawi.

Navarro said China had forwarded 150 million renminbi, equivalent to P1.23 billion, while Australia had pledged AUS$24 million, equivalent to P946.38 million.

Muslim extremists attacked Marawi, the country’s Islamic capital, in May 2017 and it took five months before the government declared the city liberated. More than 1,000 people were killed, including 974 Islamic State adherents.