THE Duterte administration will spend as much as P20 billion for the rehabilitation of Marawi City in Lanao del Sur, which has been under siege by terrorists from the Maute group since May 23.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno made the disclosure during a briefing on the proposed P3.8 trillion budget on Wednesday in his office in Malacanang.

The P20 billion is double the initial P10 billion fund the administration had planned to allot for the rehabilitation of the war-torn city.

“This [P20 billion] is a multi-year scheme. For the next five months, we have allocated P5 billion. For 2018, there will be P10 billion. For 2019, it will still be determined,” Diokno said.

“I would say that it will even exceed P20 billion [in total],” Diokno added.

Likewise, Diokno assured the public that there would be enough budget for Marawi rehabilitation, considering that there was an available funding of P7.4 billion from the 2016 and 2017 National Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Fund; P3.35 billion from the 2017 Contingent Fund and another P15 milllion donation from China.

“If you ask me, we don’t need a supplemental budget for Marawi,” Diokno added.

At least 200,000 people have been displaced by the Marawi conflict that also prompted President Duterte to declare martial law in Mindanao.