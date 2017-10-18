Marawi rehabilitation has begun – DILG

THE government has started recovery and rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City and other affected areas, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said.

In a statement, DILG Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Catalino Cuy said Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) would spearhead the activities.

“Informing affected communities and the general public of what the government is doing for Marawi rehabilitation is part and parcel of public service,” Cuy said.

Marjorie Jalosjos, DILG assistant secretary for special concerns, said that government support groups like the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and Philippine Information Agency (PIA) would update the public about the rehabilitation efforts.

“Now is the time to show and tell the Filipino people what the government, as a whole, can do through close cooperation and one vision, and that is to send the Marawi residents back to their homes peacefully,” Jalosjos said.

“There is a development master plan to bring back a better Marawi and Ranao (Maranao people’s term for Lanao del Sur). All those plans would help to revive Marawi,” Jalosjos added.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared on Tuesday that Marawi was freed from terrorists after two of their leaders – Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute – were killed in a military assault early Monday.

The siege of Marawi began on May 23 when the Maute group attacked the city following a failed arrest of Hapilon by government troops. The Islamist State-linked Maute also wanted to set up a caliphate in Mindanao with Hapilon as its “emir.”

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law also on May 23 to quell what he called was an “act of rebellion.” RJ CARBONELL