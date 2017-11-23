Marawi residents call for fast clearing ops

MARAWI CITY: Returning residents here have called on government forces to speed up clearing ope­rations in areas affected by the siege of the city.

During a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday on the rehabilitation plans for Marawi, Malacanang spokesman Harry Roque Jr. and Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) chairman Eduardo del Rosario aired their concerns on the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and the need to ensure religious and cultural compatibility of the government’s rehabilitation projects for the city.

Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte’ss standing order is to guarantee that all government agencies would do their part in fast-tracking rebuilding of the city.

His presence in Marawi was meant to bring to the residents the President’s message.

Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government officials, religious leaders and members of the academe attended the meeting.

Assistant Secretary Felix Castro Jr., who handles the TFBM daily operations, said the first 500 units of the targeted 1,100 transitional housing units in Barangay Sagonsongan will be completed by the end of this year, while the 600 other units will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Castro said the TFBM has already prepared a list of internally displaced families who will occupy the transitional housing in coordination with the Marawi city government.

Roque and del Rosario also led the groundbreaking ceremony for Balai Filipino Housing Project for Mindanao State University (MSU) employees.

MSU had earmarked about 20 hectares of land for the project, designed to construct 1,000 single-detached houses for the employees, and 60 housing units for university executives.

Del Rosario said the groundbreaking signals the start of Marawi City’s rehabilitation since MSU is an integral part of Marawi.

TED KHAN R. JUANITE