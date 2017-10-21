Marawi residents can’t go home yet

Residents of Marawi City cannot go back to their homes just yet because the military has yet to clear some areas of explosives and booby traps left by the terrorist Maute group, military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla said Friday.

“We are not allowing any residents from entering the inner parts of Marawi yet because of the many hazards that still remain such as IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), booby traps, and unexploded ordnance,” Padilla told reporters.

He said cases of evacuees getting hurt or maimed by unexploded bombs are not new, citing the case of Cambodia and Laos where many people were injured by hidden bombs.

“This [tragedy]is something that we would not like to happen. That’s why we appeal for understanding among our Muslim brothers and sisters, as well as other displaced persons in Marawi. This warning is for your sake, so kindly understand,” Padilla said.

“We appeal for your patience because we really need to clear the city of hazards first,” he added.

As of October 19, 897 terrorists have been killed by government forces, including Maute leaders Omar Maute, Isnilon Hapilon and Malaysian terrorist Mahmud Ahmad.

The DNA samples of the slain terror leaders were submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to Armed Forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año.

“That is a requirement in claiming the reward from the US government. And also, in order to have the final confirmation of their identities,” Año told The Manila Times in a text message.

He said the results of the DNA test “may come out anytime.”

According to Año, the $5 million reward will be shared by two civilians who pinpointed the whereabouts of Hapilon and Maute in Marawi City. He refused to name them.

with DEMPSEY REYES