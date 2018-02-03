Marawi residents get DTI assistance

People displaced by last year’s Marawi City siege received livelihood packages and zero-percent-interest microfinance loans worth P2.19 million from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to help them rebuild their lives and communities.

At the recent DTI Negosyo Seminar Para sa Marawi in the city’s Barangay Sagonsongan, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez turned over the loans from the Small Business (SB) Corp. to 150 beneficiaries. Of these, 95 are public market vendors.

The loans are part of the P100 million the DTI-attached agency allocated for Marawi entrepreneurs under the Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3) program.

A total of 1,500 participants and beneficiaries attended the seminar.

As the lead agency of Task Force Bangon Marawi’s Subcommittee on Business and Livelihood, DTI had distributed 588 livelihood packages and gave Negosyo trainings to 1,963 internally displaced persons (IDPs) as of December. There were also 240 beneficiaries linked to financial institutions.

The department also allocated P50 million this year to fund its Shared Services Facilities (SSF) project. This provided Maranao entrepreneurs with equipment and knowledge that match their needs.

This is besides the funds for mobile rice mills, tricycles and other vehicles, and the construction of public markets.

DTI flew in business experts to teach beneficiaries business preparedness, opportunity-spotting, product development and marketing, financial literacy, and franchising.

Beneficiaries were also briefed on the government’s microfinancing loan programs.

The program has a grace period to help IDPs recover quickly. It started last December and has benefited 229 borrowers.