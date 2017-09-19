Marawi shelters to be completed by year-end

Construction of temporary shelters for displaced Marawi City families started two weeks ago and is set to be finished this December, Eduardo del Rosario, Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) chairman, said on Monday.

An 11-hectare land that is undergoing site development, according to del Rosario, has been allotted for temporary houses for the 1,100 displaced families staying in cramped evacuation centers.

The temporary shelters will house 44 percent of about 2,500 families removed from their homes as a result of a five-month-long clashes between government forces and the terrorist Maute Group, an affiliate of the Islamic State or IS.

After having found the land for the temporary shelters, the Marawi city government now seeks additional land for the permanent houses that would be built later, del Rosario said.

The temporary shelters will cost about P160,000 per unit, while the cost of the permanent shelters will range from P300,000 to P350,000 per unit.

“Our concept [for the permanent housing units]is a township. Di pwedeng row houses lang na wala silang recreational facilities [We can’t build row houses without recreational facilities]. Ang concept na gusto ng ating presidente [the concept our President Rodrigo Duterte wants]is a subdivision or township type of permanent shelters,” del Rosario said.

Unlike the temporary shelters, clusters of 500 to 1, 000 permanent housing units will have common facilities such as wet and dry markets, mosques, schools, health centers, barangay (village) and police outposts, covered courts and transport terminals that would link the town’s roads to the main road.