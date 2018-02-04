Marawi siege-hit families receive new blankets and nets

With cooler nights ahead, thousands of families affected by the Marawi siege can now keep warm and safe as The SM Store together with SM Foundation and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) donated a total of 6,800 pieces of blankets and mosquito nets worth P1 million.

In a ceremonial turnover held at Cagayan De Oro, SM Mindanao’s German Bacsid Jr. formally handed the boxes of blankets and mosquito nets to DSWD Region 10 Director Nestor Ramos and to some of its beneficiaries. This was followed by an on-site visit and distribution at Lanao Del Norte, Iligan and Marawi City lead by Assistant Vice President for Livelihood and Outreach Programs Cristie Angeles.

Aside from these, 700 pieces of teddy bears distributed to 2,500 families were given for the children of Marawi through the Bears of Joy project.

It can be recalled that during the Battle of Marawi a five-month-long conflict and urban battle lasted between the government forces and militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) resulting in deaths, families losing their homes and evacuating in temporary shelters.

Donation to Marawi victims is one of the ways that the Store reaches out to communities in times of need. This is also one of its joint efforts in providing aid to the families of Marawi.