Marawi sniper fought on the wings of prayers

Even if he was trained to kill, “Sierra 1-6” always breathed a prayer and asked for God’s forgiveness every time his rifle snuffs out a life in the battlefield in Marawi City.

“The fear was there, but in return, thinking about the result of what I was about to do, I would be delighted because I know something good will come out from that,” the Marine told reporters.

“Sierra” said he hit at least nine terrorists.

He admitted feeling nervous while he was on a stakeout.

“I was sad because I saw some of my fellow soldiers who were killed. But I was (also) happy because I know that my actions will be helping my comrades and the country. I know that they (Maute members) are evil,” he said.

“Sierra 1-6” was among those who returned from Marawi City after five months of battling the Maute Group.

They were welcomed by Navy chief Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado at Pier 13, South Harbor in Manila.

The soldier was pulled out from his assignment in Cotabato City and deployed to Marawi when the Maute terrorists occupied the city.

“Sierra 1-6” recalled the day in June when 13 Marine troopers were killed in a predawn operation.

He said the soldiers were surrounded by the terrorists on that day.

“We have been guarding the place for almost 24 hours and we were outside our scope. We were counting on the support of our good weapons. We were able to deliver support for the troops,” he explained.

“Sierra 1-6” was also among the Marine troopers who guarded the Mapandi bridge, which was retaken in September by military forces.

It was also the first time for him to do battle on an urban terrain.

“It took weeks before we were able to handle the urban warfare,” he said.

With the war over, “Sierra 1-6” is happy because he and his fellow soldiers can again be with their families.

“Although some of my fellow soldiers were killed, I am still happy because most of us have returned to our families,” he said.