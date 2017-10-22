Marawi soldier brings home fallen brother to Albay

LEGAZPI CITY: Private First Class (Pfc) Rojero Rayco, 26, had been away from his hometown Oas in Albay for a few years now but last weekend he came back with his brother, Pfc. Romeo Rayco, 28, one of the fallen heroes of the Marawi siege.

Advertisements

Rojero brought home his older brother Romeo after the war in Marawi City ended with the deaths of Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute who led the Islamic State (IS)-inspired terrorists who seized Marawi on May 23 and engaged government forces in fierce fighting.

Rojero and the body of Romeo were transported from Marawi City back to Barangay Tobog, Oas town on Friday afternoon via a Philippine Air Force nomad aircraft. Romeo was given full military honors by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Tactical Operations Group 5-Philippine Air Force headquarters here.

Romeo was killed at 2 a.m. on October 19 when the military was winding up clearing operations in the war-torn city of Marawi, the country’s only Islamic City in the south.

Rojero has been serving in the Philippine Army for six years now while Romeo, who belonged to 8th Special Forces Company, Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), Special Operations Command of the Army, was in the military service for nearly four years.

Rojero was with the Army’s anti-terrorism task force sent to Marawi City when war broke out in May while his older brother, Romeo was sent to Marawi on September 25 for a test mission before graduating from military schooling.

Before arriving in Marawi, Rojero said Romeo texted him informing that he had been re-assigned in the area.

“He told me that he will be sent to my area. So, I gave him safety tips before arriving in Marawi. While in Marawi, we were positioned in higher grounds some 100 meters or so away from Romeo’s post,” Rojero said.

He said they met once while in Marawi and for only about 10 minutes on October 12, eight days before Romeo’s death. Rojero brought Romeo food as he could not go out to buy food following a restriction imposed on their unit composed of students.

“We were able to see each other for just 10 minutes when I brought him food. That’s short period of time we hugged each other before parting ways,” Rojero said

In his five-month Marawi tour of duty, Rojero said seven of his comrades were killed before his eyes in the urban warfare.

“I was assigned in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao whenever there is chaos as a member of the Philippine Army’s anti-terrorism task force. The war in Marawi is the worst not only because numerous soldiers were killed but due to the big number of Filipino casualties specifically civilians who lost their lives,” he said.

“I’m lucky I survived the bloodiest battle but I’m very sad to return home this way with my older brother lifeless. He is a loving and caring brother not only to his kin but to his friends as well,” he added.

Carol Rayco, 23, Romeo’s wife Rayco and their only daughter Rhian, 3, met her husband’s remains; she fainted while her husband was being accorded full military honors.

Mayor Noel Rosal, chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council in Bicol said that Pfc. Romeo Rayco is the fourth soldier from Albay who perished serving in war- torn Marawi City.

“This is our fourth casualty from Albay, a very sad moment again for us Albayanos especially for the young wife and daughter. He was one of the last casualties in this war in Mindanao. Romeo’s contribution to liberate Marawi from the hands of terrorists is an ultimate sacrifice. Rest in peace our hero,” Rosal said.

Major Gen. Manolito Orense, commanding officer of the Army’s 9th Infantry Division, in a statement read by Col. Patrick Cinco before the troops here, said of Rayco’s heroic death, “Every soldier knew what risks they face when in combat and that is the risk they were willing to take. Giving one’s life for your country is the highest act of patriotism.”

Orense said Rayco is a true patriot. “His bravery and valor are evident. He died defending the freedom for the country he loved and made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of his country,” the Bicol top military official said.

During the five-month Marawi siege at least seven Bicolano soldiers were killed in action—Pfc. Reymar Carloto from Gubat, Sorsogon; Marine Sgt. Ruddy Espelimburgo of San Jacinto, Masbate; Army Corporal Roland Sumagpong; Marine Pfc. John Lunas of Hindi, Bacacay town; Army Corporal Jojenes Mebato of Pili, Camarines Sur and Army Sergeant Antonio Pareja.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday declared Marawi City as liberated from the terrorist group following the killing of Hapilon and Maute.

But clearing operation was still underway while soldiers including Rojero who was assigned to Marawi City for five months was about to be pulled out after the AFP officials enforced gradual pullout of government troops from the war zone.