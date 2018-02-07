Marawi S&T professionals, students to get scholarships

More than 200 students and science and technology (S&T) professionals displaced in the five-month Marawi City siege will be granted scholarships by the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DoST-SEI).

A scholarship grant has been formalized through the project DOST-SEI Bangon Marawi Program on Science and Technology Human Resources Development.

In a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on January 26 at the main campus of the Mindanao State

University in Marawi City by the DoST-SEI and the MSU System, the DoST-SEI will provide scholarship grants to 225 select undergraduate students in the MSU Marawi City campus.

The grantees, now taking up science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses, will receive P10,000 per semester for tuition, P6,000 monthly allowance and P10,000 yearly book allowance.

The DoST-SEI will also provide financial assistance to select S&T professionals in Marawi City who are pursuing higher studies in science and engineering in any of the DoST-accredited universities.

Twenty slots will be allotted to full-time graduate students who will receive P25,000 monthly allowance, P10,000 book allowance per year and P200,000 research grant assistance, plus the amount of the actual tuition in their chosen universities.

Ten slots will also be given to full-time PhD scholars who will receive P33,000 monthly allowance, P10,000 book allowance per year and P475,000 research assistance, plus the amount of the actual tuition in their chosen universities.

“With the heightened need to help rebuild Marawi City and the greater Mindanao area, the DoST-SEI is here to open opportunities for our children to continue their tertiary studies in STEM and achieve a future that is far removed from the effects of the war,” said DoST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña.

The five-month siege of Marawi City wrought massive damages on many establishments including schools.

De la Peña said granting S&T scholarships is one strategy to help restore Marawi’s human and social infrastructure, especially much-needed human resources in the science and technology sector.

Meanwhile, Josette Biyo, DoST-SEI director, said many consultative meetings were held in recent months to discuss how the DoST-SEI could aid in rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City.

“This program will enable displaced students and S&T professionals to get back on their feet and be instrumental in restoring the old beauty of Marawi City,” Dr. Biyo said.

MSU President Dr. Habib Macaayong said producing highly-skilled professionals, particularly in S&T, could play an integral part in the sustainable development of Marawi City.

Biyo said a scholarship grantee should maintain a passing grade in all academic subjects every semester until completion of his/her course while graduate students should maintain a general weighted average set by the university and the DoST-SEI.