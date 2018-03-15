Marawi task force working ‘double time’ to resolve disputes before rebuilding city–spokesman

WITH just over two months before groundbreaking for the rehabilitation of Marawi City, Task Force Bangon Marawi on Thursday said that it was now working double-time to resolve various land disputes and issues arising during its planning stage for the reconstruction and rebuilding of the war-torn city.

Kristoffer James Purisima, spokesperson for the task force, said that the land resource management subcommittee has been regularly monitoring mapping and land classification surveys by different government agencies to ensure that there would be no delay in the start of the rebuilding efforts.

Purisima said that the arduous task of sorting the land ownership issues would fall under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, (DENR), Department of Justice (DoJ), Office of Civil Defense (OCD), and other concerned agencies.

“Sa totoo lang, medyo masalimuot dahil mayroon kasing mga presidential proclamation carved out for parcels of land in the city,” Purisima said.

(In reality, it’s a bit arduous because there are presidential proclamations . . .)

“There are areas formerly identified as military reservations, then was later awarded to Napocor and to the provincial government of Lanao. There are also ownership issues in private lands,” he added.

If not properly planned, the spokesperson said that ownership issues would hinder overall efforts to rebuild Marawi as a modern metropolis, comparable to Bonifacio Global City.

Purisima said that the launching of rehabilitation and reconstruction works in this city has been moved from May 2018 for concerned government agencies to have ample time in reviewing proposals submitted by developers.

“We are still open to all the unsolicited proposals,” he added.

The spokerperson added that the task force was just waiting for the comprehensive rehabilitation report by The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to be completed by end of this month.

“So far, everything is on track and we hope to start by May this year and complete rebuilding efforts by December 2022,” he added.

Meanwhile, Purisima said that the task force was now coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and military for security in and out of the city, saying that there should be no person to be allowed to reenter the city once construction works begin.

“We just want to make sure that no one will get hurt,” he said. “We don’t know what’s left by the terrorist group in the city…there could be potential hazards like unexploded ordinance especially in the most affected area.”

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in the Philippines has donated P100 million ($2 million) through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to increase food security for communities affected by the Marawi conflict. This brings the total USAID contribution to the recovery and rehabilitation of Marawi and surrounding areas to nearly P1.2 billion ($22.9 million).

US Ambassador Ambassador Sung Kim said the amount would enable USAID’s partner, the World Food Programme, to purchase a total of 1,800 metric tons of rice, enough to feed 45,000 people for four months. ALEC NALDO