Marawi war to end in about a month–Lorenzana

THE ongoing clashes in Marawi will most likely end in just a few weeks, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Friday.

In an ambush interview on Thursday night during a memorandum signing at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, Lorenzana quoted the ground commanders who told him that the siege would only last for about “three weeks to one month”.

“I’m happy to announce that the crisis in Marawi is about to end,” he told reporters.

“What the ground commanders said to me is that the siege will only last for three weeks up to one month,” he added.

Lorenzana, however, said such deadlines set by the ground commanders would be a “big challenge” for them, emphasizing some mosques still housed Maute terrorists since the war erupted in May.

“Because the mosques are a big challenge for us. As much as possible, we want the mosques to be off any assaults, that is why our troops are being careful,” the defense chief said. DEMPSEY REYES