‘Marce’ Intensifies while exiting PAR

TROPICAL storm “Marce” continues its track exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) after it slightly intensified while crossing the West Philippines Sea on Saturday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather forecasters said moderate to heavy rainfall is expected within the 400-kilometer (km) diameter of the tropical storm. Its center is estimated at 335-km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. It has maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 95 kph. It is forecast to move northwest at 15 kph. An alert warning was issued to residents in the provinces of Isabela, Aurora and Quezon on the possible flashfloods and landslides brought about by moderate to heavy rains enhanced by Marce. “Light to moderate rains are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of Northern and Central Luzon,” it added. Meanwhile, sea travel is expected to be risky over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon and the seaboards of Central Luzon and the western seaboard of Southern Luzon. Marce is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility this Sunday.