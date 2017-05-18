Marcelino regains freedom

Lt. Col. Ferdinand Marcelino regained his freedom on Thursday after the Department of Justice dropped the drug-related complaint filed against him and Yan Yi Shou.

Marcelino was freed from detention in Camp Aguinaldo after the Manila Regional Trial Court ordered his release.

His lawyer, Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Rueda Acosta, brought the court order to Camp Aguinaldo.

The DoJ reversed its ruling on the case of Marcelino who was arrested in a drug warehouse along with Shou, his asset, in January 2016.

Marcelino, a former official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), claimed that he was on a secret operation when agents found him in a shabu warehouse in Manila. Seized from the drug bust was P320 million worth of shabu.

The DoJ said that no drugs were found on Marcelino.

Marcelino said he has no plans to get back at his accusers.

“I have learned so many things while in jail…forgiveness is more powerful than vengeance and compassion is better than anger,” he told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo.

“Right now, I am waiting for the instructions from the Armed Forces. I think my family already knows that I was already released since it came out in the news. I am very thankful,” he said.

“I am really overwhelmed of joy. When you are detained, it’s like you were killed because you will lose every personal belongings and even your family,” Marcelino added. Dempsey Reyes and Kenneth Hernandez