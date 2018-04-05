March inflation likely higher at 4.1% – DoF

INFLATION could have topped 4 percent last month with “sin” products driving the increase, the Finance department said on Wednesday.

“Using the new base, inflation rate in March may have reached 4.1%, up from the prior month’s 3.9 percent,” the department said in an economic bulletin issued ahead of today’s release of official inflation data.

Consumer price growth picked up to 3.9 percent in February based on 2012 prices and many observers expect a breach of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) 2.0-4.0 target.

Using a soon to be phased out data series, March inflation could have actually hit 5 percent, the Finance department said.

Analysts polled by The Manila Times have an average 4.2-percent forecast and the BSP itself expects a result between 3.8-4.6 percent.

“Sin products are significantly driving the inflationary pressure,” the Finance department said.

It noted that sin products — alcoholic beverages and consumables made from tobacco — accounted for as much as 0.5 percentage point of the 4.1-percent forecast, much higher than the 0.16-percentage point contribution in the same month last year.

“The year-on-year change is dominated by sin products which rose by 22.45 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverages which rose by 5.25 percent,” the department said.

Prices of sin products and non-alcoholic beverages were affected by temporary tax issues, it added, while fish and vegetables still appear to be affected by rough seas and unfavorable weather, respectively.

The Finance department also estimated price upticks for clothing and footwear (2.06 percent from 2.02 percent), housing, utilities and fuels (2.7 percent from 2.6 percent); communication (.21 percent from .20 percent), recreation and culture (1.4 percent from 1.3 percent), education (2.3 percent from 2.2 percent); and restaurants and miscellaneous services (2.7 percent from 2.4 percent).

It also noted that Manila Electric Co.’s per kilowatt-hour rate for households consuming 200 kWh per month increased to P10.31 in March from P9.47 a month ago.

The price of diesel, meanwhle, fell to P41.15 per liter from P41.22 while gasoline prices increased to P52.75 per liter from P52.60 in Metro Manila.