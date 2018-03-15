Friday, March 16, 2018
    MARCH TO YOUR OWN BEAT

    Drum Tao
    After playing to audiences of more than seven million, in 400 cities in 17 countries that include Switzerland, Denmark, Israel, USA, Australia, Spain, Belgium, UK and Germany, critically-acclaimed troupe, Drum Tao, will explode onto the Manila stage with its eclectic mix of dance and martial arts. Drum Tao is a world-class Japanese production that has thrilled audiences around the globe with its groundbreaking presentation and one-of- a-kind show.

    Drum Tao will have shows on April 19 to 22 at the Kia Theatre, Quezon City. Tickets are available on Ticketnet.com.ph

