Marcial as new PBA commissioner: A good choice

At this uncertain stage of its existence, there is no better man, indeed, to serve as Philippine Basketball Association commissioner than one coming from the rank and file. Not anyone from outside. No anyone who doesn’t have a grasp of basketball.

The PBA Board of Governors did just that, naming a long-time insider, Willie Marcial as the new man to run day-to-day affairs of the country’s pioneering professional league in the Filipinos love most. ComWillie, as current chair Ricky Vargas, puts it, grew up in the PBA.

Boss Willie, this OUTSIDER can call him by that address officially now, knows the league more than anybody else in the organization. Not even members of the board, most of whom many consider as Johnny come lately. More than anything else, the new commissioner had worked and mentored by almost those who came before him – Leo Prieto, Mariano Yenko, Rudy Salud, Rey Marquez, Jun Bernardino, Noli Eala, Sonny Barrios, Chito Salud and his predecessor Chito Narvasa.

Chair Ricky was right, Marcial is the man to help the league through.” He’ll help us through. He’ll be the healing commissioner,” said PBA chair, adding that Marcial was given a three-year term as the 10th PBA commissioner.

“At this time, it’s important to give it to somebody who grew up in the PBA, who understands the PBA, the by-laws; who has been mentored by many PBA commissioners in the past. He’s one who has learned over the years in the PBA.”

Marcial has been part of the PBA management team from the time of Eala. He rose all the way from being a statistician during the time of Prieto then floor director with TV partner Vintage Enterprises from the tenures of Salud to Bernardino.

The PBA Board of Governors, in its first meeting in the year yesterday, unanimously approved the promotion of Willie Marcial from league officer-in-charge to full-fledged commissioner, doing away with a tedious search process, deeming it better at this time to appoint Marcial as permanent commissioner in a “healing process” after going through a difficult situation at the end of the league’s 42nd season.

As this OUTDSIDER wrote several weekends ago in this space, quoting the late PBA’s founding commissioner Leo Prieto, not everybody can be a commissioner of a professional league like the PBA. He must, not only have a good grasp of the game basketball, he must, too, love and understand the sport. He must also be someone whom the board can trust and respect.

Someone whom the media can also respect. Most importantly, he must have conviction to make hard decisions. The commissioner is the face of the league. What he projects personally is what the PBA must project.

To which I must add, a better commissioner, must be a full-time commissioner. The guy to hold the position, therefore, must work full-time. The PBA is something worth continuing. It is something designed to benefit a large number of people – the public, the players the teams and all hose connected with the league.

The new commissioner, it can be said, is in the mold of Rudy Salud and Jun Bernardino. Salud and Berenardino both came from the ranks. Salud, a lawyer, was a long-time understudy of Prieto. Same with Bernardino, who worked in different capacities since the PBA was organized. They both understood what the league is all about.

Like Salud and Bernardino, Marcial witnessed how the PBA grew up and developed. He was there when crisis struck the league. He saw how they were solved. He’s been in the organization through thick and thin?

* * *

NBA NOTES:

Is one of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ newcomers part of the reason for the issues with Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ recent losses? It looks like it’s true … The New York Daily News reported Tuesday that Thomas was the driving force behind the Cavaliers’ issues with Love …The NYT said, Thomas led the charge against Love, who turned up ill for Saturday’s embarrassing loss to Oklahoma City and went home after playing just three minutes … Paul George might not have had strong feelings about his All-Star snub, but teammate Russell Westbrook certainly did…. Westbrook spoke after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 109-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday and was very clearly not happy about George being left off the All-Star squad … He said, it’s “unbelievable” and “outrageous” that Paul George didn’t make the All-Star Game…. Well, maybe one big reason why George did not make the All-Star team — aside from there being so many good players in the West — is OKC’s slow start…. It took two months for the Thunder to gain their footing and start putting together a winning record, so it may have been hard to justify giving them two All-Stars…. George’s points, field goal percentage and rebounds are down from his last two seasons with the Pacers…. His three-point percentage tough and steals are up, which is a decent tradeoff…. Either way, the strong support from Westbrook makes him feel good.