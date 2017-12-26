Marcial wants new PBA commissioner named soon

His tour of duty as interim PBA commissioner commences at the start of the year yet, but media bureau chief Willie Marcial, the designated officer-in-charge in place of the resigned Chito Narvasa, has been spending the holiday season thinking on how the league can recover from the effect of what he termed as the “mild crisis” created by the controversy.

“The results of our first two playing days opening our 43rd season wasn’t that encouraging in terms of attendance,” Marcial admitted to this writer in a talk during Friday’s games fitting Meralco against Blackwater and Rain or Shine against Talk ‘N Text at the Cuneta Astrodome where only a few hundred spectators watched.

“Medyo na-apektuhan talaga, “ he said. “Sa tagal na hindi nakapanood ng PBA games since since our 42nd sesason-ending Governors Cup, dapat sabik na ang fans. But maliit ang crowd kahit na yung opening game sa Araneta the other Sunday featuring San Miguel against Phoenix.”

Marcial who has been in the country’s and Asia’s first pro-league for 33 years, first as a member of the statisticians group to floor manager of the television coverage to his present positions as concurrent head of the media bureau and of external affairs, knows whereof he speaks. “I think the fans waited for so long for the resolution of the fiasco. Nawala ang pananabik,”Marcial assessed, adding no body was to blame though. “May ginawang paraan ang board to solve the problem, but nobody would announce what measures were being undertaken for fear na baka ma-pre-empt.”

He said he believes the issue on the commissionership doesn’t end in Narvasa’s resignation and the new board’s, headed by TnT’s Ricky Vargas, acceptance of the same.

A new commissioner must be named as soon as possible,” Marcial stressed, throwing caution at the same time. “The selection must be made carefully. Each and every candidates’ credentials should be studied thoroughly.

“The new commissioner should be independent-minded. If possible, he should not have been affiliated, in one way or another with a particular franchise,” he asserted.

“In fairness to our past commissioners, wala pa namang humawak ng puwesto na naging partial to a particular franchise, ” he assured. “What I mean is, let’s follow this tradition.”

He disclosed that the new board is currently in the process of forming a search committee that will handle the selection of who will succeed Narvasa. It will be the search committee, he said, which will recommend to the board who they believe should handle the job.

Marcial said being a commissioner is a thankless job saying, “ the commissioner should be a problem solver, not the problem. Mahirap na trabaho yan. To me, the commissioner is the league himself.”

” The chairman or any members of the board are not required to be at he games all the time. The commissioner must be present at all games all the time whether they’re in the country, in the provinces and even out of the country.”

Asked if he’s interested in being named commissioner for the entire season, Marcial retorted: “No way! I only accepted this job temporarily on one condition, that I will only serve for no more than month just to set the stage for the assumption of the new commissioner.”