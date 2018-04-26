Marco Polo Hotels’ big three makes every visit to Hong Kong fun and exciting

Situated in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon, Hong Kong are three Marco Polo hotels, namely Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, Gateway Hotel and Prince Hotel, forming part of Harbour City—Hong Kong’s largest shopping complex with more than 450 shops from the world’s leading luxury brands

The three hotels comprise 1,459 well appointed and spacious guestrooms and suites, all equipped with complimentary handy smartphone and Wi-Fi plus deluxe amenities.

All part of Wharf Hotels – a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd, a Hong Kong-listed company with core business interests in property and investments in communications and container-terminal operations – every Marco Polo hotel befits the new-age traveller, whether on business or leisure, with its elegant design, impeccable service and modern comforts.

Panoramic harbour views provide the perfect backdrop to celebrate romantic moments in Hong Kong with loved ones and Marco Polo Hotels -Hong Kong promises guests a uniquely unforgettable experience on the stunning Victoria harbour front.

For this season, and offered until July 15, the “Harbour Delight Package” gives guests a 20-percent off the best available rate for booking of two nights or more in a Continental Club Floor Room or Suite; 20-percent savings on food and beverages at designated restaurants; 20-percent savings on laundry and pressing services; Complimentary Continental Club Lounge access with exclusive privileges and business facilities; Complimentary late check-out until 2 p.m.; and Complimentary two glasses of selected house wine at Cucina Terrace of Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel.

Gateway Hotel Continental Club

Meanwhile, Gateway Hotel unveiled an entirely new Continental Club floor on the hotel’s uppermost level in February, further building on it’s award-winning design transformation that initially commenced in 2011.

Located on the 17th floor, 21 newly appointed guestrooms and suites offer stunning city views over bustling Canton Road, showcasing Hong Kong’s dramatic skyline.

Business professionals and luxury leisure travelers can enjoy the sophisticated home-away-from-home and sleek design ethic with the added benefits of an exclusive Continental Club Lounge.

Recipient of the prestigious Global Excellence Award for Best Hotel from the International Interior Design Association when its renovation was completed in 2012, Gateway Hotel – with the newly completed Club Floor guestrooms – continue to reflect a sophisticated, stylish design and layout, enhanced with the latest technology for today’s modern travelers.

“There is a high demand in the core commercial, shopping and entertainment district of Tsim Sha Tsui for an elevated comfort and style guestroom. To meet these needs, we have transformed the entire uppermost floor of the hotel to offer the finest accommodation with our signature welcoming hospitality that makes our discerning guests feel like they have come home,” Marco Polo Hotels-Hong Kong general manager Dalip Singh said.

Every guestroom and suite at Gateway Hotel is equipped with a complimentary handy smartphone and Wi-Fi, among other deluxe amenities, like 40-inch flat screen television, refreshments are restocked daily in the free mini-bar, tea-making facilities and a Nespresso coffee machine with a complimentary coffee selection. All suites also offer a free standing invigorating rainforest shower and separate bathtub in the newly designed luxurious marble bathrooms.

More perks

Guests enjoy the freedom and convenience of unlimited connectivity with free international calls to 10 regions and zero data roaming charges when checking-in at any of the three properties.

Savvy business travelers definitely appreciate the invaluable service of receiving their incoming hotel room phone calls on their handy device which absolutely guarantees that no important calls are missed.

Built-in benefits include unlimited 3G mobile internet, unlimited local and international calls (10 designated regions, including Australia, China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, USA and the Philippines), pre-loaded social media apps (Facebook, WeChat etc) so guests can easily share status and updates with Hong Kong dining and city guide plus ticketing offers.

Top-rated traveller apps are already pre-loaded on the handy device from currency converter, maps, and news services to iTranslate and other highly useful travel apps.

Offer is applicable to a minimum two nights’ stay in Continental Club Floor Rooms or Suites. Amendment or cancellation must be received 72 hours prior to 6 p.m. (hotel local time) on date of arrival to avoid a one-night cancellation charge.

Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other promotions, programmes and or certificates.