Marco Polo Ortigas elevated to global excellence anew

After receiving the Five-Star award from Forbes Travel Guide early this year, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila has garnered two global recognitions anew from the world’s largest travel site with TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence and Travellers’ Choice.

With more than 535 million reviews and opinions covering the world’s largest selection of travel listings worldwide—over seven million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants—TripAdvisor provides travellers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat.

Being an acknowledged authority in the hospitality industry, it awards hotels and establishments based on their guest reviews, two of which have been awarded to Marco Polo Ortigas Manila. The Travelers’ Choice award, TripAdvisor’s highest recognition, is presented annually to the top one percent of businesses across select categories.

“Exceptional service is what we’ve always been commended for, and this definitely gives us great inspiration to continue what we do but still look for other ways to innovate,” general manager Frank Reichenbach said of the hotel’s latest achievement.