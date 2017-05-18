A grand Italian festa is coming to the Marco Polo Ortigas Manila Hotel.

Chef Andrea Delzanno, who has been working with truffles and the best Italian wines since he was a youngster, stars in the event. At 20, he started training with chefs, who headed kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants, working his way from Italy to New York to Asia, Moving to the Marco Polo Hong Kong in 2015, he shared his trademark formula for creative cooking with his favourite ingredients of porcini mushrooms, red prawn, tomatoes, fresh herbs and truffles. For the week-long promo, he will show off his signature dishes such as the Slow-Cooked Wagyu Beef Cheek and Barolo Sauce. From June 7 to 11 at Cucina.

