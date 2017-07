Meralco Ave. and Sapphire St.

Ortigas Centre, Pasig City

Telephone: (02) 720-7777

Email: manila@marcopolohotels.com

Website: www.marcopolohotels.com

30% discount on best available room rates

25% discount on a la carte menu in Lung Hin

25% discount on buffet in Cucina

Terms and Conditions:

Not valid in conjunction with any other promos and discounts such as Senior Citizens discounts, etc.