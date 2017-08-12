About Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

Marco Polo Plaza is considered a landmark in Cebu City. This urban resort hotel for leisure and business travelers is the city’s only deluxe hotel nestled on a hilltop.



Elegantly gracing the city skyline, Marco Polo Plaza is only 45 minutes away from the Mactan International Airport and a mere 10 minutes away from anywhere else in Cebu City, including the business center and shopping malls.

The hotel has 329 well-appointed guest rooms and is home to four restaurants known for offering the best food in town.

About Marco Polo Hotels

A wholly owned subsidiary of The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd. Marco Polo Hotels currently operates 14 owned or managed upscale, full-service hotels throughout Hong Kong, China and the Philippines.

Niccolo Hotels was recently added to the group’s portfolio as the new luxury collection. In addition to four more Niccolo hotels, the group has a Marco Polo hotel currently under development, bringing the group to 19 hotels in total.

Marco Polo properties are well known and established addresses for business and leisure travellers throughout the Asian region, with a proven reputation for exceptional service and an appreciation for their local identity.

The brand maintains its longstanding ethos of discovery, creating unique guest experiences and drawing on the key philosophies of its namesake, Marco Polo: an adventurer, a traveller, an entrepreneur and a connoisseur of culture – just as Marco Polo’s modern travellers are today.